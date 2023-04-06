YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

