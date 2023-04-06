Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,484 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 47.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,859,000 after buying an additional 768,834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 733,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.