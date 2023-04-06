Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of HTCR opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HeartCore Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

