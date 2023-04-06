Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Trading Up 6.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.64. 1,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

