Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.36 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.72 or 0.00134533 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $615.94 million and $23.36 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

