Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

ZBRA stock opened at $300.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $427.02. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.86.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

