Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $128.13. 54,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

