Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,412 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $48,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.