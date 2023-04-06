Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.11

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 29016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.67.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Further Reading

