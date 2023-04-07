10,000 Shares in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.