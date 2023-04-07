113,854 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.93% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

