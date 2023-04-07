1,279,551 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,931,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 7.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 9.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.38. 38,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,645. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

