1,518 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.