2,505 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.05. 1,294,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,315. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

