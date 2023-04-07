27,176 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,743,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,068,000 after acquiring an additional 394,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000.

Shares of AOR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

