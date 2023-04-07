2,804 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.