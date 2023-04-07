2,965 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

