2,965 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $99.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
- Walmart Makes Moves for Efficiency with Robots to Spur Sales
- What Factors Will Drive S&P 500 Performance This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.