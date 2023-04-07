3,000 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

