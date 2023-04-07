5,700 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Purchased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TFX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $349.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

