5,797 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,797 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.