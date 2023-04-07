5,873 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.0% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

