5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$3.48. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 152,261 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNP shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$263,781.00. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

