6,122 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after purchasing an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 20,359,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,107,186. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

