62,643 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Ball makes up about 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 1,931,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,288. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

