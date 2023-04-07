7,549 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.