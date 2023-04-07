800 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.05 and its 200 day moving average is $405.88.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

