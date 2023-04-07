A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,120 shares of company stock worth $799,741 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 90.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

