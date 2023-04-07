A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.