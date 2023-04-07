AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Trading Down 0.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 269,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 885% from the average daily volume of 27,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC cut AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nordea Equity Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

