AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.62-$11.02 EPS.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

