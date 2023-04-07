ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.86 million and $2,305.34 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001908 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,665.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

