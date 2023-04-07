ABCMETA (META) Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $3,792.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018753 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,043.73 or 1.00013424 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002087 USD and is up 12.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,756.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

