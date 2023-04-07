Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.43. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 112,091 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ACST. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price objective for the company.
Acasti Pharma Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
