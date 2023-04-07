Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 615 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,856. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

