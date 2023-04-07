Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,988 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 5.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 911,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

