Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. 333,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,686. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

