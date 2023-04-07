Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.92. The stock had a trading volume of 488,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

