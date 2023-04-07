Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,808 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Adobe by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

