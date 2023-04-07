Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 43,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,745. The company has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.