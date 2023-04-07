Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
AGLE opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.