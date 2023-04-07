Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1.88.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.