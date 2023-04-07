Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.15.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aegon by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.