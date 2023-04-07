Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $764.23 million, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,393.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.



