Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $764.23 million, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,591,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $1,014,610.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,393.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.