aelf (ELF) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. aelf has a market cap of $186.13 million and $31.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003527 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001512 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,658,383 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

