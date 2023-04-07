Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($135.87) to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.60.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.