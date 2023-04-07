Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.09) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.61) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.50) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.45) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 0.2 %

AF opened at €1.60 ($1.73) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €1.46.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

