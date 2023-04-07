Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.21

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 37887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
