Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $65.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 157.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

