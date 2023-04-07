Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0412

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $209.54 million and $150.59 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

