Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.43

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and traded as high as $9.87. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 832,726 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $579.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.