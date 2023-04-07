Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $442,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $143,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $81,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.74. 26,849,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,901,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

